Early voting begins for 2022 Arizona primary election: Here's what to expect

Early voting has officially opened for the Arizona primary election on Aug. 2.

While the deadline has passed for residents to register to vote, there's still time for people to get a mail-in ballot for both the primary and general elections.

Ballots will be sent to voters who have requested a mail-in ballot or are already on the Active Early Voting List. 1.4 million ballots have already been sent out in Maricopa County, according to Recorder Stephen Richer.

For voters who do not want to send their ballots back through the mail, early voting centers are available to hand them in. Unlike polling places, there are no assigned locations - a list of centers can be found on your county recorder's website.

However, as more residents receive their ballots in the mail, more centers will open within the next few weeks, with some planning to be open during nights and weekends.

What is the Active Early Voting List (AEVL)?

This is meant to replace the Permanent Early Voting List after Arizona lawmakers pushed through legislation in 2021 that purged infrequent voters from the list.

A voter can be removed from the AEVL if they do not vote in at least one election over the course of two consecutive federal election cycles. However, they would still remain registered to vote and can re-sign up for early voting in the future.

Sign up here: https://servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration/selectLanguage

When do I need to sign up?

While there's no deadline to get on the AEVL, registered voters will need to sign up at least 11 days before Election Day:

July 22 for the Aug. 2 primary

Oct. 28 for the Nov. 8 general

How do I get a one-time mail-in ballot?

People who don't want to sign up for early voting can still request a mail-in ballot for a specific election.

Arizona counties have already started accepting requests since May 1, but will not be accepting requests for the general election until Aug. 7.

People who lose their ballot can also request a new one.

Here are some of the ways you can make a request:

Request it online here: https://my.arizona.vote/Early/ApplicationLogin.aspx

Call or email your county recorder

Fill out a request form and mail, fax or email it to your recorder's office

Voters can request ballots until 11 days before Election Day.

When should I mail it out?

It is recommended that ballots are mailed in by July 26 for the primary so that it is received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For the general election, ballots should be sent out by Nov. 1.

Where can I drop off my ballot?

Voters can drop off their ballot at any drop-off location, early voting site, or Election Day voting location on or before election day.

Maricopa County voting sites: https://elections.maricopa.gov/voting/where-to-vote.html

Find county voting locations here: https://azsos.gov/county-election-info

Do I need anything to vote in person?

Everyone, including early voters, will need to show identification when at an in-person voting location.

Voters will need a government-issued ID that includes a name, photo and the address where they are registered to vote:

Valid Arizona driver license Valid Arizona non-operating identification license Tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification Valid United States federal, state, or local government issued identification

Election workers will also accept two forms of non-photo ID if it has the name and address of the voter. This includes:

Bank or credit union statement that is dated within 90 days of the date of the election Valid Arizona Vehicle Registration Vehicle insurance card Any "Official Election Material" mailing bearing your name and address

How do I track my ballot?

Maricopa County voters can track it online or get automatic texts for updates on the status of their ballot:

Text JOIN to 628-683

Visit this site: https://elections.maricopa.gov/voting/track-your-ballot.html

Check the status of your ballot here: My.Arizona.Vote

For more information, visit the Arizona Secretary of State's website.

