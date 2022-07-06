Maricopa County offers up to $1,750 in bonuses for temporary election workers

Maricopa County is still looking to hire election workers, offering big bonuses to ensure there is enough staffing for the August primary and November general elections.

"With more than three million ballots expected to be cast between the Primary and General elections, the Department must hire temporary staff for bipartisan ballot processing boards, delivery drivers, warehouse staff, as well as technical set up personnel to support each election," officials said in a release.

A $1,000 bonus will be given to staff who work 240 hours over the course of four weeks during the two elections, and a $1,750 bonus will be awarded for employees who work 400 hours and a minimum of eight weeks.

The bonus will be paid in December, and only temporary staff working at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center are eligible.

Learn more: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/elections/getinvolved/default.aspx

