2 men shooting at each other lands them and a woman in the hospital, Phoenix Police say

article

Two men and a woman were taken to the hospital following a Phoenix shooting on the evening of Sunday, July 3.

Phoenix Police say an argument between two men escalated to them shooting at each other at an apartment near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

"The two men then shoot at each other, causing gunshot wounds to both men and another adult female inside the apartment. The officers were able to secure the scene and the three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," police explained.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to this shooting.

No further information is available.