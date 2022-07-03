Man who attended birthday party a night before found shot in backyard, then dies at hospital, Phoenix PD says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man was found shot in the backyard of a Phoenix home where he attended a party the night before, and he died at the hospital, police say, on July 3.

At around 10:15 a.m., Phoenix Police say an unidentified man in his 30s was found in the backyard of a home near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Residents of the home reportedly told police that he had attended a birthday party at the home the night before.

"Officers secured the scene and spoke to witnesses who told them a possible suspect left the area before police were called. Detectives from the Homicide Unit responded to process the crime scene and interview witnesses," police said.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).