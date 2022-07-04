1 person hurt following shooting near Marquee Theatre in Tempe

A shooting in Tempe has left a person injured during the early morning hours of July 4, according to police.

The shooting happened near the Marquee Theatre, but no events were taking place at the time of the shooting. Police responded to the scene at around 1:19 a.m., and officials say there was some sort of argument between two people that ended with one of the people involved firing a gun.

"A victim was shot and transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury," read a portion of a brief statement released by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

