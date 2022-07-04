Expand / Collapse search

1 person hurt following shooting near Marquee Theatre in Tempe

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Tempe Police investigating shooting near Marquee Theatre

The shooting, according to officials, left one person with non-life threatening injuries. No events were held at Marquee Theatre at the time of the shooting.

TEMPE, Ariz. - A shooting in Tempe has left a person injured during the early morning hours of July 4, according to police.

The shooting happened near the Marquee Theatre, but no events were taking place at the time of the shooting. Police responded to the scene at around 1:19 a.m., and officials say there was some sort of argument between two people that ended with one of the people involved firing a gun.

"A victim was shot and transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury," read a portion of a brief statement released by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

