Body recovered from Phoenix canal, police say

Police say an investigation is underway, after crews recovered a body from a canal in Phoenix on July 5.

The body was recovered in the area of 32nd Street and McDowell Road. According to officials with Phoenix Police, the body is believed to be that of an adult female.

Officials have released few other information on the incident, and an investigation is in its early stages.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

