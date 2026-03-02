Iranian student speaks out amid anti-war protests at ASU: 'The USA is on the right side of history'

The Brief Anti-war protesters gathered at ASU on Monday to condemn U.S. military action in Iran, while counter-protesters argued the strikes are a necessary step toward global peace. While some condemn the intervention, an Iranian-born student argues the U.S. is "on the right side of history" by targeting a regime responsible for thousands of deaths. Six U.S. service members have now been confirmed dead following a joint U.S.-Israel operation over the weekend that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



A group of protesters gathered on the Arizona State University campus Monday to voice their disapproval of U.S. government actions involving Iran.

Local perspective:

Hasti Golmoradi, an Iranian-born student at ASU, shared a different perspective, arriving at the demonstration to speak about her concerns for her family still living in Iran.

"My family is there, all my family," Golmoradi said. "I'm from Iran, my family is in Iran. If anyone should be worried about the war, we should worry about the war, but we know there is no choice."

Dig deeper:

Golmoradi said that the Iranian regime under the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was responsible for the killing of thousands of protesters earlier this year. She argued that recent U.S. actions are helpful for the Iranian people.

"The USA is on the right side of history right now because they are bringing peace for all the world," Golmoradi said.

KSAZ

The other side:

FOX10 asked the anti-war protesters for comment, but they declined to go on camera.

What She's Saying:

Golmoradi criticized the anti-war protest, noting that she did not hear a similar outcry from the same groups when innocent Iranian lives were lost under the Ayatollah.

"I really thank the USA government," Golmoradi said. "They are the best people in this situation, but this is propaganda, because when the Islamic Republic was killing our people, where were they?"

The backstory:

Over the weekend, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, killing the supreme leaders, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several regime officials.

As of March 2, six U.S. service members were confirmed by the U.S. military to have died in the Iranian operations. President Trump said the operations could last another four or five weeks, but is prepared "to go far longer than that."