Israel Hamas War: Driving AZ rally demand Hamas' return of Israeli hostages

The war in the Middle East is dividing many people around the world, including people in the U.S., and on Nov. 19, another demonstration related to the war took place in the Phoenix area.

During the demonstration, people demanded the return of those taken as hostages during the Hamas attack that preceded Israel's subsequent military action in Gaza.

"Our hearts are broken. Every one of us," said organizer Amir Glogau. "We all know somebody who has a family member that is held hostage. I have goosebumps just by you asking the question."

Week after week, members of the Jewish community have been hosting events to keep the hostages at the forefront of their minds, as well as the minds of others in Arizona. On Nov. 19, a driving rally took place. The rally went down Scottsdale Road, starting at Chaparral, and ending at Thunderbird.

Attendees and organizers vow to keep hosting events until these hostages are home safe in Israel.

"We have a photo of a six-year-old boy the way he looked six weeks ago, and the way he looks today, captured by Hamas, it's like photos from the Holocaust in the 1940s," said Glogau.

Israeli-Americans in attendance, even young ones, are trying to understand what is happening.

"It's scary to think that I could be there. I could be a hostage in that situation," said Noya Maimon. "What Hamas is doing is disgusting, and it's really scary too."

Event organizers say they hope more Americans, even those without ties to Israel, will start coming out in support.

"What we need to understand is that this is just the beginning," said Eli Sender, President of Fight for the Light. "It's going to be here. Any day, it's coming to America, so right now, we have to be strong, and we have to go fight for the light."