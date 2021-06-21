'It's just sports': Another fight breaks out at Phoenix Suns game during Western Conference Finals

The Phoenix Suns say they will not tolerate violence in the arena after another fight broke out during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Clippers on Sunday.

The basketball team is asking for their fans to be fun and enthusiastic - but not violent.

"There’s definitely a lot of emotion," said Damian, a fan. "You see a lot of stuff online. Fans are passionate, just excited."

This fight comes only days after a brawl between Suns and Denver Nuggets fans trended on social media, causing the phrase "Suns in 4" to go viral.

A statement was released by the Phoenix Suns saying that fans need to keep their cool off of the court while the intensity of the court continues to heat up.

"Fighting or taunting to incite violence is not reflective of our organization or how fans from across the Valley should be represented," the Suns said in a statement. "Let’s work together to provide a model fan experience that is fun, enthusiastic and respectful."

Fans reacted after seeing violent incidents in Denver and at Phoenix Suns Arena after Sunday's game.

"We have to stick up for ourselves but at the same time not cause any craziness," said Sean, Suns fan. "Represent in a good way."

Phoenix police say they were not contacted regarding last night's fight, so no arrests were made.

"I think fans in general just have to chill," Damian said. "I understand the whole self defense thing. [You] should have a right to defend yourself in that situation, but I think that at the end of the day, it’s just sports. You shouldn’t get into fights over it."

