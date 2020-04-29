IV Revival mobile hydration company delivering hand sanitizer around the Valley

With stores still in short supply of hand sanitizer right now, Scottsdale company, IV Revival, is bringing it to your doorstep.

Answering house calls with no-contact delivery, the mobile IV therapy company is donating the hand sanitizer throughout the Valley to seniors and those with a weakened immune system.

"We'll go out on Wednesday and Thursday and deliver it to everybody to keep up with social distancing and keep everybody as healthy as possible," Megan Jore said. "We're going to knock on the door and leave it on the doorstop."

In an effort to help out the community, IV Revival thought to give something to people who need it the most. The company says they have enough supplies to make several deliveries.

"I can help about 200 people -- that's the number of bottles I was able to get my hands on," Jore said.

The deliveries will make their way around the Valley next Wednesday and Thursday.

