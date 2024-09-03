JD Vance to speak at Trump campaign event in Phoenix | 2024 Election

article

The Brief GOP VP candidate JD Vance will appear at a Trump campaign event in Phoenix. The event is set to take place at the Arizona Biltmore on Sept. 5. Another Trump campaign event is scheduled for the same day in Mesa.



Former President Donald Trump's running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, is set to speak at a campaign event in Phoenix.

Per an event listing on Trump's campaign website, Vance is set to speak at the Arizona Biltmore on Thursday, Sept. 5. The event is set to start at 3:00 p.m., with attendees being allowed to go inside the venue at around 12:00 p.m.

The event is scheduled to take place before another Trump campaign event in Mesa. That event, which is set to take place at 6:00 p.m. in the area of Thomas Road and 55th Place, is set to feature Arizona Congressman Eli Crane, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and former California Lieutenant Governor Abel Maldonado, who was nominated to the post by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009, and was defeated by now-Governor Gavin Newsom during an election in 2010.

Vance is also scheduled to appear at another conservative political event in the Phoenix area: on Sept. 4, he will make an appearance at an event organized by right-wing organization Turning Point Action at a church near Ellsworth Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa.