GOP VP nominee JD Vance to speak at Mesa church
MESA, Ariz. - Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is making another campaign stop in Arizona next week.
Vance is scheduled to speak at a "Chase the Vote" event with conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Generation Church Mesa campus, located near Southern Avenue and Ellsworth Road, on Sept. 4.
Doors for the event open at 3 p.m. The event begins at 4 p.m.
You can register for tickets by clicking here.
ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 28: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at a rally at trucking company, Team Hardinger on August 28, 2024, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Vance was expected to discuss economic and energy polic