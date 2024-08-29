GOP VP nominee JD Vance to speak at Mesa church

The Brief Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will be speaking at a campaign event at Generation Church in Mesa on Sept. 4. Vance previously made a campaign stop in the Valley at a rally in Glendale last month.



Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is making another campaign stop in Arizona next week.

Vance is scheduled to speak at a "Chase the Vote" event with conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Generation Church Mesa campus, located near Southern Avenue and Ellsworth Road, on Sept. 4.

Doors for the event open at 3 p.m. The event begins at 4 p.m.

You can register for tickets by clicking here.

The Source Information for this story was gathered from the "Chase the Vote" event page on Turning Point Action's website.

Map of the church