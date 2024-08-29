Expand / Collapse search

GOP VP nominee JD Vance to speak at Mesa church

Published  August 29, 2024 7:45am MST
2024 Election
Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is scheduled to speak at a "Chase the Vote" event with conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Generation Church campus on Sept. 4 in Mesa.

Vance is scheduled to speak at a "Chase the Vote" event with conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the Generation Church Mesa campus, located near Southern Avenue and Ellsworth Road, on Sept. 4.

Doors for the event open at 3 p.m. The event begins at 4 p.m.

You can register for tickets by clicking here.

Map of the church