JD Vance: Vice president visiting Arizona on June 22
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Vice President JD Vance will visit southern Arizona next week.
What we know:
Vance is scheduled to speak on June 22 at Roche Tissue Diagnostics, located at 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive in Oro Valley.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.
What they're saying:
"I am thrilled to invite my fellow Republicans to join us as we hear from our great vice president of the United States," Republican Party of Arizona Chairman Sergio Arellano said in a statement. "The Vice President and President Trump have done a remarkable job of bringing peace and prosperity to the globe. I am excited to hear about their plans to make sure that Republicans can continue to make America great again."
Dig deeper:
Vance's visit to Arizona comes after his scheduled trip to Switzerland for U.S.-Iran peace talks was postponed.
What you can do:
Tickets for the event are free. You can register for them by clicking here.
Map of Roche Tissue Diagnostics:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release by the Republican Party of Arizona.