JD Vance: Vice president visiting Arizona on June 22

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The Brief Vice President JD Vance will be in southern Arizona next week. Vance is scheduled to speak at an event in Oro Valley on June 22. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the event begins at 11:30 a.m.



Vice President JD Vance will visit southern Arizona next week.

What we know:

Vance is scheduled to speak on June 22 at Roche Tissue Diagnostics, located at 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive in Oro Valley.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.

What they're saying:

"I am thrilled to invite my fellow Republicans to join us as we hear from our great vice president of the United States," Republican Party of Arizona Chairman Sergio Arellano said in a statement. "The Vice President and President Trump have done a remarkable job of bringing peace and prosperity to the globe. I am excited to hear about their plans to make sure that Republicans can continue to make America great again."

Dig deeper:

Vance's visit to Arizona comes after his scheduled trip to Switzerland for U.S.-Iran peace talks was postponed.

What you can do:

Tickets for the event are free. You can register for them by clicking here.

Map of Roche Tissue Diagnostics: