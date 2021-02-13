'Jeepers Bandits': 4 men wanted for robbing Phoenix, Glendale businesses

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying four men accused of participating in a string of armed robberies in Glendale and Phoenix.

The men are suspected of robbing six businesses in late November and early December. Five were smoke shops, and one was a Cold Stone Creamery.

The FBI has nicknamed the group the "Jeepers Bandits" because one of them looks like Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.

The suspects reportedly posed as customers, brandished guns and demanded money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.

