Gainesville student critically injured in batting cage accident declared brain dead

A Gainesville High School student-athlete who was accidentally hit in the head by a bat at baseball practice in November has been declared brain dead by his doctors.

Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Medina had been in a coma since Nov. 20 when he was struck by the bat during afternoon practice.

"The initial trauma to his head was significant and caused him to lose consciousness and as he lost consciousness, he lost his ability to maintain his airway," said Dr. Michael Cormican, the director of Surgical Critical Care at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

School officials say the situation was a freak accident and there was no horseplay or foul play involved.

"As the player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head," GHS principal Jamie Green stated at a press conference on Nov. 29.

On Wednesday, trauma surgeon Dr. Michael Cormican delivered the tragic news that Medina had "progressed to death by neurological criteria, or brain dead."

"I've got a teenage son myself, and honestly, I can't imagine the pain the family has had to deal with," Cormican said.

Jeremy Medina

Gainesville High School principal Jamie Green said the family allowed the school to share the sad news with his teammates at a meeting Wednesday morning.

"They received the message in a private space surrounded by love and with all the support we could provide to them," Green said.

The principal said Gainesville High School will have counselors and social workers available to all students and staff for as long as needed.

David Medina, Jeremy's father, said that the family was working through the tragedy thanks to their faith.

"I just want everyone to be sure that our strength, my family's strength, my strength since day one has been and only been rooted in the most and amazing power of Jesus Christ, our savior and our redemptor," said David Medina, Jeremy's father.

Jeremy Medina

He said his family has been "so grateful" for the prayers and thoughts of people across the world.

"All these people don't even know my son - don't even know my family - but they are together with us in prayer and supporting us in this moment," he said.

Medina's family has chosen to honor the teenager's wishes and donate his organs.

"We are thankful and grateful for all the support that has been shared to the medina family and to Jeremy," said Pastor Frank Medina, Jeremy's uncle. "Before his passing, Jeremy made the decision to give the gift of life by registering as an organ donor and tissue donor when he received his driver's license."

The family is asking others to follow Jeremy's example and register to become an organ donor.