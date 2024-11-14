JoAnn Dudek's daughter breaks silence; woman shot by ex-boyfriend l Morning News Brief

The daughter of a Valley woman who was found dead is speaking out; a mother of two who was shot by her ex-boyfriend is recovering; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Thursday, November 14.

1. 'He said he hurt her'

The daughter of JoAnn Dudek, whose skull was found nearly two years to the day after she went missing, is speaking out about the incident. Read more here.

2. Mother recovering after being shot

A mother of two is worried that the father of her children who shot her and started a massive police pursuit in Arizona might come back for her as this was not his first run-in with the law. Read more here.

3. Teen shot in south Phoenix

A teen was hurt in an accidental shooting near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road, police said. Read more here.

4. Social Security Fairness Act

In this photo illustration, a Social Security card sits alongside checks from the U.S. Treasury on October 14, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo illustration by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A bipartisan, Social Security-related bill that would expand benefits for workers who are also eligible for other pensions passed this week in the U.S. House of Representatives. Read more here.

5. Rule 11 hearing

Lori Vallow Daybell in court during her sentencing hearing on July 31, 2023. (East Idaho News)

Doctors will determine if the so-called "Doomsday Mom" is mentally fit to stand trial in her Arizona case. Read more here.

Today's weather

The forecast high climbs up to 83 degrees in Phoenix on Thursday, after a slightly cooler forecast the last several days. It will be sunny and winds will remain light. Read more here.