Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to make campaign stop in Phoenix, Tempe on Oct. 8

Campaign officials with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced a campaign stop in Arizona on Oct. 8.

The Democratic nominee and his running mate are expected to visit Phoenix on Thursday to meet with American Indian tribal leaders.

"Vice President Biden and Senator Harris will deliver remarks and embark on a “Soul of the Nation” bus tour to meet with small business owners in Phoenix and Tempe, as well as voters on the second day of early voting," according to a statement from the Biden campaign.

The bus tour is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Biden’s doctor said on Oct. 2 he tested negative for COVID-19. His campaign has not said whether President Donald Trump’s diagnosis will alter Biden’s travel plans.

Biden did not campaign in Arizona ahead of the Democratic primary in March, which he won comfortably amid the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. A Democratic primary debate between Biden and Bernie Sanders was moved from Phoenix to a television studio in Washington.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have campaigned extensively in Arizona as they look to keep a longtime Republican stronghold in their column. Trump had announced plans to appear in Tucson and Flagstaff on Oct. 5 and 6, but those plans have been postponed due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

