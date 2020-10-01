Expand / Collapse search

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to make campaign stop in Phoenix, Tempe on Oct. 8

By Alexa Vagnozzi and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
2020 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Dem

Expand

PHOENIX - Campaign officials with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced a campaign stop in Arizona on Oct. 8.

The Democratic nominee and his running mate are expected to visit Phoenix on Thursday to meet with American Indian tribal leaders.

"Vice President Biden and Senator Harris will deliver remarks and embark on a “Soul of the Nation” bus tour to meet with small business owners in Phoenix and Tempe, as well as voters on the second day of early voting," according to a statement from the Biden campaign.

The bus tour is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Biden’s doctor said on Oct. 2 he tested negative for COVID-19. His campaign has not said whether President Donald Trump’s diagnosis will alter Biden’s travel plans.

Biden did not campaign in Arizona ahead of the Democratic primary in March, which he won comfortably amid the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. A Democratic primary debate between Biden and Bernie Sanders was moved from Phoenix to a television studio in Washington.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have campaigned extensively in Arizona as they look to keep a longtime Republican stronghold in their column. Trump had announced plans to appear in Tucson and Flagstaff on Oct. 5 and 6, but those plans have been postponed due to the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona General Election
slideshow

FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona General Election

How to register to vote, election dates and deadlines, find a polling station, learn about voting by mail safety, volunteer to be a poll worker, what to bring to the polls, and track your early ballot's status.

President Trump to make campaign stops in Tucson, Flagstaff on Oct. 5, 6
slideshow

President Trump to make campaign stops in Tucson, Flagstaff on Oct. 5, 6

President Donald Trump will be making campaign stops in Flagstaff and Tucson on Oct. 5 and 6.

Election security in Arizona: Reaction to claims of voter fraud
slideshow

Election security in Arizona: Reaction to claims of voter fraud

We're checking in with Arizona election officials to get their response to the president's claims of voter fraud.