Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

'Joe the Plumber,' known for questioning Obama's tax policies during 2008 campaign, dies at 49

By John Seewer
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
565d19fb- article

FILE - Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher addresses a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in the gymnasium at Mentor High School Oct. 30, 2008, in Mentor, Ohio. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TOLEDO, Ohio - Samuel "Joe" Wurzelbacher, who was thrust into the political spotlight as "Joe the Plumber" after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign, and who later forayed into politics himself, has died, his son said Monday. He was 49.

His oldest son, Joey Wurzelbacher, said his father died Sunday in Wisconsin after a long illness. His family announced this year on an online fundraising site that he had pancreatic cancer.

"The only thing I have to say is that he was a true patriot," Joey Wurzelbacher — whose father had the middle name Joseph and went by Joe — said in a telephone interview. "His big thing is that everyone come to God. That’s what he taught me, and that’s a message I hope is heard by a lot of people."

He went from toiling as a plumber in suburban Toledo, Ohio, to life as a media sensation when he asked Obama about his tax plan during a campaign stop.

Joe-Wurzelbacher1.jpg

FILE - US Republican presidential candidate John McCain (L) shakes hands with "Joe the Plumber," whose real name is Samuel Wurzelbacher (R), on stage at a "Town Square" stop at Campus of Lorain County Community College in Elyria, Ohio on Oct. 30, 200 (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Expand

Their exchange and Obama’s response that he wanted to "spread the wealth around" aired often on cable news. Days later, Obama's Republican opponent, U.S. Sen. John McCain, repeatedly cited "Joe the Plumber" in a presidential debate.

Wurzelbacher went on to campaign with McCain and his running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, but he later criticized McCain in his book and said he did not want him as the GOP presidential nominee.

His sudden fame turned him into a sought-after voice for many anti-establishment conservatives, and he traveled the country speaking at tea party rallies and conservative gatherings.

He also wrote a book and worked with a veterans organization that provided outdoor programs for wounded soldiers.

In 2012, he made a bid for a U.S. House seat in Ohio, but he lost in a landslide to Democrat Marcy Kaptur in a district heavily tilted toward Democrats.

Republicans had recruited him to run and thought his fame would help bring in enough money to mount a serious challenge. But he drew criticism during the campaign for suggesting that the United States should build a fence at the Mexico border and "start shooting" at immigrants suspected of entering the country illegally.

Wurzelbacher returned to working as a plumber after he gave up on politics, his family said.

Funeral arrangements were pending. Survivors include his wife, Katie, and four children.

___

Associated Press writer Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.