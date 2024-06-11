Joey Chestnut won’t be competing in the 2024 Nathan’s hot dog eating contest; here’s why

article

Famous competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, will not be competing in the 2 024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest , according to a Major League Eating (MLE) statement.

While it is customary (and required) for all competitors who participate in Nathan’s hot dog eating contests to represent and promote only Nathan’s hot dogs, Chestnut has elected to "represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs."

"Everyone (contestants) has a Major League Eating agreement and this stipulation is the one thing that's been around forever. This is not a surprise, this is a choice," an MLE spokesperson told FOX TV Stations. The competitive eating governing body also noted that they were made aware of Chestnut's decision last week.

MLE hosts the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest every year and said that while they are devastated that Chestnut has decided to opt out of competing, he is not banned.

MLE said it allowed Chestnut to participate in a rival competition on Labor Day, which will be broadcast on Netflix. Chestnut allegedly made $200,000 for appearing in last year's contest and was offered a four-year, $1.2 million deal, according to the New York Post.

Instead, Chestnut will be promoting a rival.

"MLE and Nathan’s went to great lengths in recent months to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day. For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship," MLE said.

"Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand," MLE added.

Joey Chestnut is the GOAT of eating competitions

The 40-year-old competitive eater has won the Nathan's contest every year but one since 2007. He was upset by Matt Stonie in the 2015 competition but has since rattled off eight straight victories in the contest.

Chestnut's 76 dogs and buns in the 2021 contest remain a world record. He ate 62 last year, enough to defend his title (in just 10 minutes).

Other world records held by Chestnut include his 32 Bic Macs in 38 minutes, 44 Raising Cane's chicken fingers in five minutes and 61.5 four-ounce pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes, among dozens of others.

Chestnut famously took down a protester at the 2022 event via chokehold, which didn't phase him one bit. He still downed 63 dogs and buns.

FOX TV Stations has reached out to Chestnut's representatives for a statement.

FOX News contributed to rthiseport. This story was reported from Los Angeles.