Judge denies Mountainside Fitness' request for restraining order blocking Gov. Ducey's executive order

A judge has denied Mountainside Fitness' request for a temporary restraining order that would block Governor Doug Ducey's executive order closing gyms across Arizona amid rising COVID-19 cases.

In his ruling on July 7, Judge Timothy Thomason said Mountainside Fitness "has also not shown that it will be irreparably injured" by Governor Ducey's executive order.

Attorneys for both Mountainside Fitness and EOS Fitness argued in court via telephone as to why their clients should be allowed to stay open.

EOS Fitness is part of the lawsuit but did close on June 30 in accordance with the executive order.

Tom Hatten, CEO of Mountainside Fitness, held a press conference on July 3 to explain why he would not close his gym.

Both gyms have refused to close under Ducey's executive order that was issued on June 29 that states all gyms must close for 30 days due to increasing coronavirus cases in Arizona.

Life Time also refused to close its doors but finally did so on July 3.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.