Judge reverses decision, will allow unvaccinated mom to see her son after all, mom's attorney says

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 32 Chicago

'Exceeds his jurisdiction': Cook County judge strips custody from unvaccinated mother

A mother says a Cook County judge has taken away her parental rights after learning that she is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

CHICAGO - A judge in Chicago has reversed his decision barring an unvaccinated mom from seeing her son, and will allow her to see him after all.

Cook County Judge James Shapiro told Rebecca Firlit in early August 10 she would not be allowed to see her 11-year-old son because she refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Firlit divorced her husband seven years ago and had been sharing custody and parenting time.

Firlit said she told the judge she had not gotten the COVID-19 shot because she'd had bad reactions to vaccines in the past.

But, on Monday, the mother's attorney told FOX 32 Chicago that the judge reversed his previous order and said that Firlit could see her son after all.

"Judge Shapiro just issued an order vacating portions of his prior order of August 11th so Rebecca Firlit can see her son again," attorney Annette Fernholz told FOX 32 Chicago.

After the initial block to her access, Firlit was distraught.

"I miss my son more than anything. It's been very difficult. I haven't seen him since August 10th," Firlit told FOX 32 Chicago in an exclusive interview. "I think it’s not in my son's best interest to be away from his mother."

The attorney for the father said he was surprised but the supportive of the initial decision to block Rebecca Firlit's access to her son.

"There are children who have died because of COVID. I think every child should be safe. And I agree that the mother should be vaccinated," attorney Jeffrey Leving said.

