July 4: What's open and closed in the Phoenix area for the Independence Day weekend

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The Brief Independence Day will have an impact on city services and the operating hours of certain retail stores. Trash collection will also be affected in some areas. Check out the list of cities and businesses that will be closed or have modified operating hours for July 3 and/or July 4.



July 4 falls on a Saturday in 2026, but that doesn't mean it won't affect city services or the operating hours of certain stores.

Here's what to know.

City offices and municipal facilities

Buckeye: All city facilities will be closed on July 3.

Casa Grande: City hall, city court, and various other city offices will be closed on July 3, according to their website. The city's two libraries will also be closed on both July 3 and 4. Meanwhile, the city's Community Recreation Center will open from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on July 3, and will be closed on July 4.

Chandler: Per a statement released on June 25, the city's administrative offices will be closed on July 3, while the city's four public libraries will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 3, and be closed on July 4.

Glendale: On June 29, officials said all city offices will be closed on June 3.

Mesa: City offices are closed on July 3.

Peoria: All city offices are closed, according to the city government's website.

Phoenix: City offices are closed for July 3. City officials also say that all city libraries, except for Cholla, will be closed on July 4.

Tempe: Officials say city administrative offices and most services will be closed on July 3. The city's Customer Relations Center, known as Tempe 311, will be closed on July 3 and 4. Customer Services will be closed on July 3, as well as the municipal court. The city's libraries and cultural centers will also be closed on both July 3 and 4.

Grocery and retail stores

ALDI: Per their website, their stores operate on limited hours for Independence Day. There are 18 ALDI locations in Arizona, and all are located in the Phoenix area.

Costco: All locations in the Phoenix area are closed for Independence Day, according to the company's website.

Fry's: Officials with the grocery store chain say all stores will be open during their regular business hours. Pharmacy and clinic hours, however, may vary.

Home Depot: Stores close at 8:00 p.m. on Independence Day, according to the company's website.

Trader Joe's: Stores are open until 5:00 p.m. on July 4, according to the company's website.

Recycling/trash collection

Avondale: The city's collection schedule shows that recycling and trash are not collected on a Friday this year, which is the day July 3 falls on. Regardless, city officials have said that recycling and trash collection will happen as regularly scheduled for most federal holidays, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Buckeye: The city will collect all trash and recycling as scheduled on Independence Day, as collections are only affected during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. According to a map on the city's website, three areas in the city have Friday collections.

Casa Grande: City officials say trash collection will be affected, with Friday's trash collection set to take place on July 2, and Thursday's trash collection scheduled to take place on July 1. The city's landfill will be closed on both July 3 and 4.

Chandler: The city's Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center will be closed on both July 3 and 4. Trash and recycling collection will still take place as scheduled.

Glendale: Trash collection will not be affected, according to city officials.

Mesa: Per the city's website, trash and recycling will be collected on all holidays as normal.

Peoria: Trash collections will not be affected, as city officials say they only delay collection by one day for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Phoenix: City officials say Independence Day is one of nine holidays where trash and recycling collection will happen as regularly scheduled. The city's two transfer stations will be closed on July 4, but will remain open during normal business hours on Friday, July 3.

Scottsdale: Recycling and trash collection will still happen as regularly scheduled, according to city officials.

Tempe: The East Valley city does not have trash or recycling collection days that fall on July 3 or July 4 this year. However, the city's website does note that the transfer station they use, which is located north of University Drive and 40th Street, is closed for major holidays. The city's Household Products Collection Center will also be closed on July 3 and 4.

Transportation

According to Valley Metro's website, they will operate on a Sunday schedule for July 3, which means that Light Rail trains will arrive every 20 minutes throughout the day, while the Tempe Streetcar will start their service at around 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., with trains arriving every 20 minutes throughout the day.

The website states there will be no Express or RAPID service on July 3. Customer Service and Fare Support will also be closed on July 3.

For Casa Grande, city officials say their CG LINK transit service will not operate on July 4. It will operate on July 3.

Where can I find a list of Independence Day events?

You can find it on our website.

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