Justin Timberlake arrested; man indicted in deadly Arizona crash l Morning News Brief

article

A pop star and actor was arrested on Long Island, a man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in south Phoenix was indicted for murder, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 18.

1. Justin Timberlake accused of DWI

Featured article

2. Man indicted in deadly bicycle crash

Featured article

3. Tempe crews find body of missing swimmer

Featured article

4. Homemade cars burned in Phoenix house fire

Featured article

5. Biden to offer relief to undocumented immigrants

Featured article

Today's weather