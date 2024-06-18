Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Justin Timberlake arrested; man indicted in deadly Arizona crash l Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 18, 2024 9:52am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning brief june 18 article

PHOENIX - A pop star and actor was arrested on Long Island, a man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in south Phoenix was indicted for murder, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 18.

1. Justin Timberlake accused of DWI

Featured

Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island: police
article

Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island: police

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island, Sag Harbor Village Police have confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

2. Man indicted in deadly bicycle crash

Featured

Arizona man indicted in deadly bicyclist crash
article

Arizona man indicted in deadly bicyclist crash

A man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in south Phoenix has been indicted on several charges, including murder.

3. Tempe crews find body of missing swimmer

Featured

Crews find body of swimmer who never resurfaced at Tempe Town Lake
article

Crews find body of swimmer who never resurfaced at Tempe Town Lake

The body of a person who was last seen swimming in Tempe Town Lake on Monday evening has been recovered.

4. Homemade cars burned in Phoenix house fire

Featured

Homemade electrical cars burned in north Phoenix garage fire
article

Homemade electrical cars burned in north Phoenix garage fire

Homemade electrical cars were burned in a garage fire at a home near Cave Creek and Cactus Roads, firefighters said.

5. Biden to offer relief to undocumented immigrants

Featured

Biden to give legal status to some undocumented spouses of US citizens
article

Biden to give legal status to some undocumented spouses of US citizens

The Biden administration will allow certain spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status to apply for permanent residency, and eventually, citizenship. Here’s what to know.

Today's weather

Related

Arizona weather forecast: Below-average temps expected
article

Arizona weather forecast: Below-average temps expected

Temperatures will be slightly below normal on Tuesday in the Valley, but another warm up is right around the corner.