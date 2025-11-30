Expand / Collapse search

Juvenile accused of deadly stabbing, arson suspect arrested | Nightly Roundup

Published  November 30, 2025 5:51pm MST
PHOENIX - From a juvenile accused of fatally stabbing a man in eastern Arizona, to the arrest of a suspected arsonist accused of setting fire to a church, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

1. Teen boy shot in mobile home park

16-year-old shot at Mesa mobile home park: police
A 16-year-old was shot at a mobile home park in Mesa, near East Main Street and Gilbert Road.

2.  Person of interest considered armed and dangerous arrested for suspected arson 

Police arrest man accused of arson at Arizona church
Police have arrested a person of interest in an early Sunday morning arson investigation at Calvary Church in Lake Havasu.

3. Juvenile arrested for deadly stabbing on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation: police

Boy accused of stabbing man to death in East Arizona
A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in eastern Arizona.

4. 52-year-old admits to police to slashing throat of boyfriend of 11 years

Woman slashes boyfriend's throat on Thanksgiving Day: police
A woman is accused of slashing her boyfriend's throat on Thanksgiving night in Mesa.

5. Wildlife overpass reaches halfway mark, set to be completed by next fall

Arizona overpass will carry animals over I-17, prevent crashes
The Arizona Department of Transportation is building a $15.8 million wildlife overpass over I-17 near Flagstaff.

A look at your weather

Evening Weather Forecast- 11/30/25

Evening Weather Forecast- 11/30/25

Sunday was a mostly sunny day, but light showers are possible in the high country. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on when we can expect another storm system to arrive this week.

