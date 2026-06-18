Juvenile arrested after girl was shot and killed on San Carlos Apache tribal land

The Brief Officials say a juvenile has been arrested following a shooting that happened on June 13 within the San Carlos Apache tribal territory. The shooting happened at Belvado Park, which is located in San Carlos. Tribal officials say events marking the tribe's Independence Day on June 18 have been cancelled.



Officials with the San Carlos Apache Tribe said they have suspended their annual Apache Independence Day celebrations, after a teenage girl was shot and killed over the weekend.

What we know:

Per a statement released on June 18, the shooting happened on the night of June 13 at Belvado Park in the Gilson Wash District.

"The victim died at 2 p.m., Monday," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

In a post made to Facebook, officials with the San Carlos Unified School District identified the victim as Dezirae Nichole Harney.

What we don't know:

San Carlos Apache Tribe's statement did not mention what led up to the shooting. The person arrested was also not identified.

What they're saying:

Officials said Apache Independence Day celebrations are suspended "to stem the tide of violence that has occurred at recent large gatherings."

"The council has also enacted an ordinance to regulate large residential gatherings. The ordinance is named ‘Dezirae’s Law,’ in honor of the shooting victim

who was a high school sophomore," officials wrote. "In addition, the Council has also commissioned a study of crimes that may justify banishment

from the Tribe’s Reservation and/or disenrollment."

Dig deeper:

According to a June 2021 statement from the Office of the San Carlos Apache Indian Tribe chairman, Apache Independence Day marks the tribe's establishment.

What you can do:

Tribal officials said anyone with information or who were at the scene when the shooting happened can call the San Carlos Apache Police Department at (928) 475-1700.

Area where the incident happened