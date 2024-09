Kamala Harris making return trip to Arizona on Sept. 27

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will make another campaign stop in Arizona on Sept. 27. Details on Harris' visit have not been announced. Harris last visited Arizona in early August when she held a rally in Glendale.



Vice President Kamala Harris will make a return trip to Arizona later this week as part of a battleground tour.

Harris will visit Pennsylvania on Wednesday before stopping in Arizona on Friday, according to her campaign. After visiting Arizona, Harris will be in Nevada on Sunday.

Details on Harris' visit to Arizona have not been announced.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, last visited Arizona in early August when they held a rally in Glendale.

Harris' opponent in the November election, former President Donald Trump, was in Arizona on Sept. 12 where he spoke at a campaign event in Tucson.