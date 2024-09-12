Trump in Tucson: Former president back in Arizona on Sept. 12

The Brief Donald Trump will speak in Tucson on Sept. 12. Thursday marks Trump's third visit to Arizona since June. Kamala Harris will also visit a battleground state, holding rallies in North Carolina.



Fresh off the debate stage, former President Donald Trump is set to visit Arizona on Sept. 12.

According to his campaign, Trump will deliver remarks on the economy and housing at the Tucson Music Hall.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Thursday marks Trump's third visit to the Grand Canyon State since June.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, debates Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, for the first time during the presidential election campaign

Harris in North Carolina

Trump's opponent in the 2024 presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris, will hold rallies in Charlotte and Greensboro on Thursday.

Harris' campaign says Thursday's trip will be her ninth to the state this year, and recent polls show a tight race.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, will also be in Arizona on Thursday. He's scheduled to be in Tucson. However, details of his visit have not been publicly announced.

The Source Information for this story was gathered from Donald Trump's campaign and the Associated Press.

Map of the Tucson Music Hall