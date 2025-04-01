Arizona weather forecast: Windy, cooler conditions in Phoenix

The Brief Noticeably cooler temps are expected this week in Arizona. On Tuesday, we'll see a high near 74 degrees in Phoenix. Rain chances move into the Valley beginning Wednesday.



An active week of weather is in the forecast this week in Arizona, with much cooler temps expected.

What To Expect:

Gusty winds were felt Monday across the state, and are expected Tuesday, too.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday night for parts of Arizona, as southwest winds will gust up to 50 mph.

The next storm will move into Arizona Tuesday to Wednesday. This will bring rain and light snow to northern Arizona on Tuesday, but the heavier and more widespread precipitation will arrive on Wednesday.

The Valley will see scattered rain showers on Wednesday, while the mountains of northern Arizona could see around one to four inches of snow. Another storm will move in late this week, which will bring even more rain and light snow to the state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

