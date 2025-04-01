Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:13 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County

Arizona weather forecast: Windy, cooler conditions in Phoenix

Published  April 1, 2025 5:58am MST
Morning Weather Forecast - 4/1/25

Cooler and windy today in the Valley with a high in the 70s.

    • Noticeably cooler temps are expected this week in Arizona.
    • On Tuesday, we'll see a high near 74 degrees in Phoenix.
    • Rain chances move into the Valley beginning Wednesday.

PHOENIX - An active week of weather is in the forecast this week in Arizona, with much cooler temps expected.

Gusty winds were felt Monday across the state, and are expected Tuesday, too.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday night for parts of Arizona, as southwest winds will gust up to 50 mph.

The next storm will move into Arizona Tuesday to Wednesday. This will bring rain and light snow to northern Arizona on Tuesday, but the heavier and more widespread precipitation will arrive on Wednesday.

The Valley will see scattered rain showers on Wednesday, while the mountains of northern Arizona could see around one to four inches of snow. Another storm will move in late this week, which will bring even more rain and light snow to the state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

