Expand / Collapse search

Katy Perry hopes to bring 'light and love' to King Charles’ coronation concert

By Janelle Ash
Published 
King Charles III
FOX News
1bcaf2f7- article

(LEFT) Katy Perry is pictured on April 24, 2023. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) (RIGHT) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the 70th Anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey on May 10, 2015 in London, E

Expand

LONDON - Katy Perry is gearing up to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday, May 7.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the "American Idol" judge said she is "so grateful" for the opportunity.

"I'm just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them," Perry began. "It's all about the songs at the end of the day."

The "Firework" singer noted that she is an ambassador for one of the royal foundations, The British Asian Trust.

KING CHARLES' CORONATION CONCERT: KATY PERRY AND LIONEL RICHIE WILL PERFORM

"It's natural because it's a foundation that helps in child trafficking which is massive and horrible," Perry explained. "I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, so both of those things really are my core values and as a mother, I know first hand what's most important — which are these innocent children.

She continued, "I'm going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That's all I ever want to bring."

On April 14, the BBC announced the partial coronation concert lineup, which included Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie. 

King Charles III gives first address as sovereign after Queen Elizabeth's death

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III gave his first address on Sept. 9, 2022, pledging to uphold the constitutional principles in the U.K. "I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love as I have throughout my life," he pledged.

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC announced in a statement.

The BBC noted that as Charles' big day approaches, more performers are "due to be announced shortly."

Perry gears up for the big performance after several A-list stars turned down the opportunity to perform.

Multiple reports claimed Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all declined to perform at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It was previously reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also said no to the historical gig.

Country music star Luke Bryan was actually bummed out that he didn't get an invitation to King Charles' big weekend like his fellow "American Idol" judges.

"They're not letting me in on any secrets because they know of my level of jealousy that I didn't get the invite," Bryan shared with Access Hollywood.

Charles and wife Camilla will be crowned Saturday, May 6.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.