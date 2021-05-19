Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
8
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Kentucky bar owner requiring patrons to show vaccine card before ditching masks

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 35 Orlando
alcohol at bar article

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A bar owner in Kentucky is welcoming back patrons, but in order to go maskless, you must prove that you've been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Meta, a bar located in downtown Louisville, posted this message on its Facebook page: 

"In accordance w/CDC and Beshear admin changes, we will now allow fully vaccinated people indoors without masks, with proof of vaccination. No shirt No shoes No vax card NO DICE."

RELATED: Some aren’t ready to give up masks despite new CDC guidance

The post continues by saying, "Not thrilled at the lack of notice @govandybeshear but we’re tired of fighting people. This is our new mask policy."

The owner, Jeremy Johnson, tells WAVE 3 News that he and his staff are vaccinated and is just trying to make sure everyone is safe.

"It’s a difficult time to make sure you keep workers right now," he told WAVE 3 News. "So I’m not going to do anything to put them in a place of being uncomfortable."

RELATED: Store mask policies: Target, CVS, Starbucks, Costco say masks optional for vaccinated customers

The CDC recently said fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing. Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said.

The guidance still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. But it clears a path toward reopening workplaces, schools and other venues that went dark during the pandemic.