Breaking News

Daunte Wright shooting charges: Second-degree manslaughter

Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput confirmed Wednesday morning. Orput told FOX 9 he met with the family of Daunte Wright this morning to explain the charge and expressed his deep condolences. 

Potter was arrested by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 11:30 a.m. CT at BCA headquarters in St. Paul. She will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis.

Families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright unite for news conference

Tuesday morning, the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright gathered together to make their voices heard and call for justice in both cases.

Charging decisions were passed on to the Washington County Attorney’s Office from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. However, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott is calling for the governor to hand the case over to Attorney General Keith Ellison for prosecution. Currently, there is no mechanism for the Attorney General to just step in and prosecute.

John Stiles, a spokesperson for Attorney General Keith Ellison, told FOX 9 he has complete confidence in Washington County Attorney Pete Orput's review of the case.

Potter resigned Tuesday along with Police Chief Tim Gannon. The chief said he believes Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her taser when she shot Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

Why was Daunte Wright pulled over?

The incident started shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday on the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn Center. Officers stopped a vehicle for expired tabs and learned the driver, Wright, had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor. They tried to arrest him, but he got back into his vehicle. At that point, the officer fired her gun, hitting Wright, who then drove several blocks before crashing into another car. 

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the car was hurt in the crash, but is expected to survive. 

Daunte Wright shooting video

Daunte Wright police shooting body camera video released

Daunte Wright shooting bodycam video was released April 12 by the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said it was an accidental discharge, that the officer who shot Wright had intended to reach for a taser, but discharged a handgun instead.

Bodycam footage showed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, including when Potter yelled, "Taser, Taser," before shooting her gun. The Brooklyn Center Police Chief said Monday that he believes she mistook her gun for her Taser

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deadly shooting.