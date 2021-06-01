Krispy Kreme has given out 1.5M free treats to vaccinated customers, sweetens deal for National Doughnut Day

Krispy Kreme is offering double the sweetness on National Doughnut Day.

Not only will Krispy Kreme be giving away free doughnuts on June 4 for National Doughnut Day, but customers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 can also elect to cash in their daily free glazed doughnut on the same day. That’s two free doughnuts in one day!

"Celebrate with us and enjoy TWO offers on National Doughnut Day. In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed® doughnut," according to the Krispy Kreme website.

In addition to the free doughnut promotion, Krispy Kreme is also offering its fans a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 with any purchase.

"On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us. And if you’re helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then THANK YOU and have a second doughnut on us," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

In March, Krispy Kreme launched its promotion to give away one free doughnut a day to customers who show their proof of vaccination to incentivize people to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Customers can get one free glazed doughnut per day for as long as the promotion stands.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Skena said.

The popular doughnut shop has given away more than 1.5 million glazed doughnuts since the start of the promotion, according to a company news release.

As COVID-19 cases in the United States continue to decline and the rate at which Americans are getting vaccinated starts to dwindle, incentives such as Krispy Kreme’s free doughnuts are becoming widely used to encourage those who have yet to get their shots.

Statewide lotteries and other companies such as Samuel Adams, American Airlines and Budweiser are offering freebies and cash prizes hoping to incentivize Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccines in a rush to return to normalcy.

So far, more than 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 135 million are fully vaccinated.

