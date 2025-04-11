Kyrene School District at risk of losing $1.5 million in federal funding due to recent DEI policy
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Valley school district that serves low-income students could be losing $1.5 million of federal money.
After approving a DEI related policy, State Superintendent Tom Horne says the Kyrene School District recently approved a "staff social emotional wellness policy" to promote diversity in the workplace.
He says this goes against the US Department of Education's guidance, which means they'll have to forfeit federal dollars earmarked for next school year.
Why you should care:
Kyrene has four Title I schools, which rely on that money to provide education to low-income students.
What they're saying:
Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes provided FOX 10 Phoenix with the following statement: