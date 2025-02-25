Kyrsten Sinema pledges support for Ibogaine research, a drug used to treat brain disorders

The Brief Former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema advocated in favor of funding research for a drug to treat brain disorders at the Arizona State Capitol. House Bill 28-71 seeks funding for Ibogaine, a naturally occurring plant that grows in Africa. Ibogaine has been used by military veterans but has potentially dangerous side effects, requiring more research.



Former Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema returned to the Arizona State Capitol on Monday to advocate for a bill that would fund research for a psychedelic drug to treat brain disorders.

House Bill 28-71 would authorize $5 million for clinical studies into the use of Ibogaine.

What we know:

"There is no major pharmacuitical company to bankroll this effort and then make billions on the back end," Sinema said.

The drug comes from a plant in West Africa and has been used in other countries to treat traumatic brain injuries, PTSD, other neurological disorders and addiction.

It has to be administered by a doctor and can have dangerous side effects.

"Ibogaine is currently listed as a Schedule 1 drug by the DEA, which means no one in the US can access this medicine," she added.

Why you should care:

Sinema pledged to help raise $5 million in matching funds if the bill is approved by state politicians.

She was joined by two military veterans who went to northern Mexico for Ibogaine treatment.

"You are starring at someone who got a second chance at life because of that medicine," said one of the veterans.

"To me Ibogaine, what it gave me is white space to be able to build new systems in my brain to get healthy," said the other.

What's next:

The Arizona House Appropriations Committee approved the bill on Monday, Feb. 24 and the bill now goes to the full house for consideration.