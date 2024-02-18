Pastor Joel Osteen hosted a special service on Sunday in response to the fatal shooting at Lakewood Church, which included a ceremony for young families. In the face of fear and tragedy, the service was intended to provide solace and support to the Houston community.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Houston Police Chief Finner, and officers investigating the shooting all attended the service.

During an interview following the service, Osteen shared his thoughts on the prevailing sense of fear in the community. He emphasized the need to shift from a mindset of fear to one rooted in faith and forgiveness. "Fear is on everyone's mind," he said, "but we want to come back to a place of faith and forgiveness."

"We are choosing to be in a place of faith, trusting that healing, and unity will prevail," said Osteen.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a longtime member of the church, also shared her perspective on the tragic event. Jackson, who has been worshiping with Lakewood Church for years, expressed her sorrow and concern. In her comments, she highlighted the issue of gun violence, stating firmly that the shooter should not have had access to a gun.

Osteen also brought the entire Lakewood Church security team and thanked them for their service for that day, getting members out of the church.

Houston police were also thanked for their swift response and protection during the shooting.

Off -duty TABC officer Adrian Herra and HPD officer, Christoper Mereno, the officers who directly stopped the shooter, Genesse Moreno, were also honored for their heroic acts during the shooting, during the service.

Pastor Olsen called Mayor Whitmire to say a few words to the congregation and express his thoughts about that day. "I want to thank God for bringing us together and allowing us to praise him, and thank the first responders. You never question God's will. But certainly, after the tragedy of last week, he had the purpose of bringing us together, to show us how unity our city is. And let's not forget that. I must thank you for our time thanking our first responders, because I was on the scene and I watched those professionally come together to show everyone that they were safe. Thank you to Houston Police Chief Finner, our EMS, and our pastor for being on the scene," said Mayor Whitmire.

Finner was also called to speak to the congregation, "In a few days we are going to release the videotape of the shooting, and I'm going to tell you, you guys are going to be proud of it. And you're not going to be able to understand everything because it's a snippet of it. But when God puts people in to protect people, that is what happened last Sunday," said Finner.

Osteen gave a prayer to the family of Moreno, and her 7-year-old son, Samuel, who is still in critical condition.

Osteen said," We lifted the little boy that was injured that was here that day at no fault of his own. Lord, we know, we pray for your healer and your wholeness. Lord, I pray for all the families involved and for the troubled woman. I pray for her family. She was troubled in her mind and I know her family is hurting. Lord, we know you are in control. I just pray for comfort for that family and for all those that are here. These are not tears of sadness but tears of your goodness, grace and your mercy. Because we know what it could've been."