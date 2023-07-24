MCSO investigating deadly shooting in Guadalupe

An investigation is underway, according to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, following a deadly shooting in Guadalupe.

The shooting, according to a brief statement by MCSO, happened at a neighborhood near the intersection of Guadalupe Road (known as Calle Guadalupe in Guadalupe) and Priest Drive (known as Avenida del Yaqui in Guadalupe).

Based on initial information, a woman was stuck and killed by gunfire, and two people believed to be responsible have fled the area, and are still at large.

Incident Scene