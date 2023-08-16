Expand / Collapse search

Latest consumer product recalls: Nestlé cookie dough, millions of Target candles

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from August 9-16 that consumers should know about.

1. Nestlé recalls cookie dough for possibly containing wood fragments

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of the contamination.

2. About 2.2. million candles sold by Target are recalled

Lit candles under the recall have cracked or broken at least 19 times, the CPSC said.

3. Ice cream recalled in nearly 20 states for Listeria contamination

A possible Listeria contamination has prompted a recall of Real Kosher Ice Cream's Soft Serve On The Go cups. Two people have experienced an illness that led to hospitalization.

4. Dehumidifiers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

dehumidifier recall

About 1.56 million dehumidifiers are being recalled because they can catch fire, officials said. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 1.56 million dehumidifiers are being recalled because officials say they can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing a fire and a burn hazard.

Forty-two models of dehumidifiers with the brand names of Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir Norpole and Seabreeze are affected. The dehumidifiers were sold nationwide at retailers, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Sears, and Walmart.

Consumers who have one of these dehumidifiers should immediately stop using it and contact the manufacturer, Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. for a refund.

Officials say they have received at least 23 reports of fires from the dehumidifiers.

5. Baby, toddler jeans recalled due to choking hazard

childrens place jean recall

Over 97,000 baby and toddler boy jeans from The Children's Place store are being recalled due to a choking hazard. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 97,000 baby and toddler boy basic straight-leg jeans, sizes 6-9 months to 5T, have been recalled because officials say the metal snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported.

The jeans were sold at The Children's Place stores nationwide.

Consumers with the affected jeans should return the jeans for a full refund.

