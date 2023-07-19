Latest consumer product recalls: Outshine fruit bars, Whole Foods salads, and more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from July 12-19 that consumers should know about.

1. Outshine strawberry fruit bars

(FDA)

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, Inc. is recalling a limited number of its "Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars" because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a news release.

The affected fruit bars were shipped to multiple states. The recall is limited to the following batch numbers and use-by dates: LLA317822, LLA317922, and Sept. 30, 2024.

If you have these specific fruit bars in your freezers, you should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Click here for more information

2. Whole Foods chopped salad

(FDA)

Braga Fresh is recalling "365 Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit" sold in a 12-ounce bag "because it contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in undeclared milk and egg that was not listed on the product label."

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the FDA said in a news release.

The affected salad was sold at Whole Foods stores nationwide and can be identified by the following information: a UPC code of 9948246932, best if used by date of 7/16/2023, and a lot code of BFFS179A2.

Check your fridge! If you have this salad, you should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

Click here for more information

3. Cava spicy hummus

(FDA)

Cava Foods, Inc. is recalling its packaged spicy hummus "due to the potential for the product to contain undeclared sesame, which is a food allergen."

"People who are allergic to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the FDA said in a news release.

The hummus is sold nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Giant Foods, MOM's Organic Market, and independent retailers. The affected hummus can be identified by the following information: a UPC code of 89832800227, a lot number of MD023804, and a best-by date of Aug. 19, 2023.

Check your fridge! If you have this hummus, you should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

Click here for more information

4. Frigidaire Laundry Centers

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Electrolux is recalling over 13,000 Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers because of a faulty seal that can start a fire.

"The felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward which can lead to lint accumulation, creating a fire hazard," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a new release.

Electrolux says it has received 23 reports of a fire and one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

The recall affects all white and titanium gas laundry centers with the following information: Model number FFLG4033WQX with serial numbers 4E44114739 through 4E81603034, and model number FFLG4033QTX with serial numbers 4E44308482 through 4E81603380.

If you have one of these affected laundry centers, you should stop using it immediately and visit https://www.LaundryCenterRecall.com or https://www.LaundryCenterRecall.com for details on how you can get a free repair.

The laundry centers were sold nationwide at Lowe's, Home Depot, and other independent retailers.

Click here for more information

5. Yamaha personal transportation vehicles

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Yamaha is recalling several models of its personal transportation vehicles because they can accelerate unexpectedly, causing potential crashes and injuries.

The vehicles were sold nationwide at Yamaha dealers.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Yamaha Personal Transportation Vehicles and contact Yamaha Golf-Car company for a free repair," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release. "Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly."

The following vehicles are affected by the recall:

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Click here for more information