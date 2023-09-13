Latest consumer product recalls: Smart plugs could cause fires, faulty e-bike brakes can lead to crashes

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Sept. 6-13 that consumers should know about.

1. Smart plugs recalled over shock risk

Featured article

2. US auto regulator seeks recall for 52 million airbag inflators from ARC Automotive, Delphi

Featured article

3. Lectric eBike brakes recalled due to crash, injury hazards

45,000 Lectric eBikes are being recalled due to faulty brakes. (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

"The mechanical disc brake calipers located on the front and rear of the e-bike can fail resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

About 45,000 units are affected by the recall. To date, two injuries have been reported.

"Consumers should immediately stop using Lectric e-bikes with the recalled disc brake calipers and contact the firm for a free mechanical caliper repair kit," USPC said. "Consumers will receive up to $100 towards the cost to install front and rear mechanical brake calipers. Lectric Ebikes is contacting all purchasers directly."

Lectric eBikes is based in Phoenix. The bikes were sold online at lectricebikes.com.

Click here for more information

4. ATVs recalled due to fire hazard

About 500 ARGO Xplorer ATVs in the U.S. and over 1,600 in Canada have been recalled because "incorrectly installed check valves and vent hoses can lead to fuel overflow, posing a fire hazard." (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 500 ARGO Xplorer ATVs in the U.S. and over 1,600 in Canada have been recalled because "incorrectly installed check valves and vent hoses can lead to fuel overflow, posing a fire hazard."

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ARGO Xplorer ATVs," USPC wrote in a news release. "ARGO is contacting all known purchasers directly with instructions to contact an authorized ARGO ATV dealer for a free inspection and repair of the fuel system. The dealer will perform an inspection of the vent system, re-route and extend the vent hose, and install a fuel neck insert."

No injuries have been reported.

The ATVs were sold at ARGO dealers nationwide and in Canada.

Click here for more information

5. Microbial contamination in TheraBreath Kids oral rinse

One lot of TheraBreath Kids Strawberry Splash 16-ounce oral rinse is being recalled because of microbial contamination due to the presence of yeast. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

One lot of TheraBreath Kids Strawberry Splash 16-ounce oral rinse is being recalled because of microbial contamination due to the presence of yeast.

"Consumers who have purchased the product listed below should stop consumption immediately," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "Please call our Consumer Relations team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product, and we will provide a full refund."

The oral rinse was sold exclusively through Amazon.

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

"The product poses no risk to healthy children, while it could potentially pose a health risk to immune compromised children," the FDA said.

Click here for more information