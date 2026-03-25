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Latest on Nancy Guthrie; Phoenix renames Cesar Chavez Day | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 25, 2026 6:24pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Savannah Guthrie sits down for 1st interview since Nancy Guthrie disappeared; Phoenix takes action amid Cesar Chavez allegations; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

1. Savannah Guthrie speaks out in interview

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'We are in agony': Savannah Guthrie speaks on mother Nancy's disappearance
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'We are in agony': Savannah Guthrie speaks on mother Nancy's disappearance

"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony," a tearful Savannah Guthrie told Hoda Kotb.

2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 53 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 53 latest updates

Wednesday marks Day 53 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

3. Family sheds new light on deadly shooting

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Phoenix mother of 7 fatally shot by neighbor over $100 dispute, family says
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Phoenix mother of 7 fatally shot by neighbor over $100 dispute, family says

A North Phoenix mother of seven was shot and killed on Monday morning following an alleged confrontation with her neighbor over a $100 repair debt from a minor car accident.

4. Phoenix renames Cesar Chavez Day

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Phoenix to rename Cesar Chavez Day and starts process to remove labor activist's name from city facilities
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Phoenix to rename Cesar Chavez Day and starts process to remove labor activist's name from city facilities

Phoenix has started the process to rename city holiday and facilities that bear Cesar Chavez's name, amid controversy involving sexual assault allegations that were made against the late activist.

5. County attorney reviewing multiple cases

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Maricopa County Attorney vetting AG agent shooting, Goodyear PD evidence issues
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Maricopa County Attorney vetting AG agent shooting, Goodyear PD evidence issues

 

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/25/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/25/26

Temperatures are expected to be on a downward slide in the days to come. Meanwhile, there is also a slight chance of rain for the Valley this weekend.

Get the Full Forecast

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