Latest on Nancy Guthrie; Phoenix renames Cesar Chavez Day | Nightly Roundup

Savannah Guthrie sits down for 1st interview since Nancy Guthrie disappeared; Phoenix takes action amid Cesar Chavez allegations; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

1. Savannah Guthrie speaks out in interview

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2. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

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3. Family sheds new light on deadly shooting

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4. Phoenix renames Cesar Chavez Day

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5. County attorney reviewing multiple cases

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