Lauren Heike murder suspect charged in alleged previous attack on another woman

The man accused of killing an Arizona woman last year along a north Phoenix trail is now facing charges tied to another attack.

Zion Teasley is charged with first-degree murder in Lauren Heike's death last year. She was stabbed on a desert trail near 65th Street and Mayo Boulevard.

Now, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed aggravated assault and burglary charges against Teasley for a January 2020 attack against another woman also involving a knife.

The victim in this case was hurt but survived.