Expand / Collapse search

Lauren Heike murder suspect charged in alleged previous attack on another woman

By
Updated  August 13, 2024 6:10pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Murder suspect charged in alleged previous attack

PHOENIX - The man accused of killing an Arizona woman last year along a north Phoenix trail is now facing charges tied to another attack.

Zion Teasley is charged with first-degree murder in Lauren Heike's death last year. She was stabbed on a desert trail near 65th Street and Mayo Boulevard.

Now, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed aggravated assault and burglary charges against Teasley for a January 2020 attack against another woman also involving a knife.

The victim in this case was hurt but survived.

(Previous report) Lauren Heike: It's been a year since the young woman's death

Related

Lauren Heike: Phoenix hiker was stabbed 15 times, court documents reveal
article

Lauren Heike: Phoenix hiker was stabbed 15 times, court documents reveal

New details are emerging on the man police say killed Lauren Heike on a north Phoenix trail.