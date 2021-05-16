article

It's been an eventful week for India, the Bengal tiger, who became famous after he went missing for several days.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Thankfully on Saturday, Houston police say they were able to safely find the 9-month-old tiger, unharmed. We're told this was possible thanks in part to the help of Linda McIngvale, wife of Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale.

"I was able to arrange, through the help of the Cuevas’ for the tiger to be located and anonymously delivered to us where BARC was on stand-by to receive," she said in a statement Sunday. "We are happy that the tiger is now safe and with the sanctuary and appreciate the Cuevas’ help in this matter."

It's still unclear at the moment, where India was during his disappearance but what we do know, is he is safely going to the Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchinson, Texas.

"Black Beauty Ranch will provide a safe sanctuary for him and give him a proper diet, enrichment, an expansive naturally wooded habitat where he can safely roam and will provide everything else he needs to be the healthy wild tiger he deserves to be."

Kitty Block, president, and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States said.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP