A look at Arizona law enforcement officers who died while on duty in 2024

On Sept. 6, Phoenix Police announced the death of an officer who was shot while on duty in the city's Downtown area.

The death of Officer Zane Coolidge marks the fourth death of an on-duty law enforcement officer in Arizona in 2024. We're taking a look at other Arizona officers who also died while on duty.

Adam R. Buckner

Late Tucson Police Officer Adam R. Buckner (Courtesy: Tucson Police Department)

Per Tucson Police officials, Lead Officer Adam R. Buckner died on March 31.

On their website, police wrote that Officer Buckner was responding to a call of an adult man breaking a window at a business. Buckner was driving with his emergency lights and sirens activated when a sedan failed to yield, and hit the vehicle Buckner was driving.

"Officer Buckner succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Officer Buckner served with the Tucson Police Department for two and a half years, and previously served with the New Orleans police Department for four years. Officer Buckner is survived by his wife, mother, sister, and three brothers," read the website.

Joshua Briese

Late Gila River Police Officer Joshua Briese (Courtesy: Gila River Police Department)

Officer Joshua Briese, who worked for the Gila River Police Department, died following a shooting that broke out at a home during the early morning hours of June 1.

The shooting happened in Santan, which is located in District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community. According to police, officers responded to reports of a disturbance and were met by a large crowd and gunfire. Besides Briese, another officer was also shot.

Briese was 23 years old. According to Billings, Mont. television station KULR-TV, Officer Briese was originally from the southeastern Montana city.

Ryan So

Late Scottsdale Police Detective Ryan So (Courtesy: Scottsdale Police Department)

Detective Ryan So, who was with the Scottsdale Police Department, died following what police called a "critical incident" on June 13.

So died after serving a search warrant. Police say he was accidentally shot by a rifle that fell out of a bag. Scottsdale Police announced Det. So's death during the overnight hours of June 14.

Per Scottsdale Police officials, Det. So was a nine-year veteran of the department, and was a member of the department's Special Assignments Unit.

Zane Coolidge

Late Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

Officer Zane Coolidge died on Sept. 6 as a result of a shooting that happened on Sept. 3.

The shooting happened near 15th Street and McDowell Road. According to Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan, Officer Coolidge, along with Officer Matthew Haney, responded to a report of someone breaking into a car.

When they arrived, the suspect ran and jumped a fence. The officers ran after the suspect, but were quickly met with gunfire.

The suspect in this case, identified as 41-year-old Saul Bal, has a rather extensive criminal history.

