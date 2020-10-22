Loop 101 reopens at Indian School Rd after deadly wrong-way crash
PHOENIX - The Loop 101 northbound lanes at Indian School Road have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash on Oct. 22.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a vehicle was reported driving southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 101 near Chaparral Road early Thursday morning. Troopers learned that a wrong-way SUV crashed head-on into a motorcycle shortly afterward.
The motorcyclist died from their injuries, and the SUV driver was not hurt.
Impairment is believed to be a factor, and one person has been taken into custody.
