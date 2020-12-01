Loop 101 reopens near Broadway in Tempe following fiery crash

article

A fiery multi-vehicle crash shut down the northbound Loop 101 near Broadway Road in Tempe on Dec. 1.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said there were injuries as a result of the crash, however, the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes were reopened just before 1:30 p.m.

Some of the southbound lanes were temporarily closed due to the crash.

