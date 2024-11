article

The Brief A police incident shut down both directions of the Loop 202 Santan at Gilbert Road on Nov. 25. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.



Both directions of the Loop 202 Santan freeway in the East Valley are closed due to a police situation, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The freeway is closed at Gilbert Road.

Chandler Police says the incident involves a welfare check.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.