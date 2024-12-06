Lori Vallow can represent herself at her Arizona trials, judge rules

The Brief Lori Vallow can represent herself at her two upcoming trials in Arizona, a judge ruled on Dec. 6. Vallow is accused of murder conspiracy in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles. Vallow is also accused of the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.



Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," will be allowed to represent herself during her upcoming trials in Arizona, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled on Dec. 6.

In Arizona, Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles, and the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other in 2019.

Her trial date for the Charles Vallow murder conspiracy case has been set for March 31, 2025.

"Judge grants Lori Vallow's request to represent herself in her murder conspiracy trial," FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum wrote on X. "Lori Vallow waives right to attorney and is now pro se."

On Thursday, doctors agreed during a Rule 11 hearing that Vallow is mentally fit to stand trial. The state did not object to the doctors' findings.

Vallow was previously found guilty in Idaho for the murders of two of her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell. Tammy was the first wife of Chad Daybell, who is Vallow's current husband. Vallow was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho for the deaths.

Lori Vallow in a Phoenix courtroom on Dec. 6.