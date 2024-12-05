Lori Vallow Rule 11 hearing: 'Doomsday Mom' could stand trial in AZ if found competent

The Brief Lori Vallow will be back in a Phoenix courtroom on Dec. 5 for another Rule 11 hearing. Vallow's mental competency is being evaluated by a doctor to determine if she is fit to stand trial in Arizona. Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband.



Lori Vallow will be back in a Phoenix courtroom on Thursday morning, and we could learn if the so-called "Doomsday Mom" will stand trial in her Arizona case.

Vallow has insisted on representing herself in her trial, but she has also refused to show up in court at times, which is why a judge is trying to determine if she is mentally competent to stand trial.

A second Rule 11 hearing is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Related article

In Arizona, Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow was extradited to Arizona in November 2023, months after being sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell. Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell, who is Vallow's current husband.

Vallow's competency was an issue in her Idaho trial, where she was found unfit to stand trial in 2021. She spent 10 months in a state hospital before being restored to competency.

Related article

Initially, Vallow's Arizona trial was scheduled for Aug. 1, but a judge later decided to push it to Feb. 24, 2025, despite Vallow not waiving her right to a speedy trial.

It's unknown if a judge will make a ruling on her competency on Thursday.