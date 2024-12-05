Expand / Collapse search

Lori Vallow Rule 11 hearing: 'Doomsday Mom' could stand trial in AZ if found competent

By and
Published  December 5, 2024 6:34am MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

Lori Vallow mental competency hearing on Dec. 5

Lori Vallow will be back in a Phoenix courtroom on Thursday morning, and we could learn if the so-called "Doomsday Mom" will stand trial in her Arizona case. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • Lori Vallow will be back in a Phoenix courtroom on Dec. 5 for another Rule 11 hearing.
    • Vallow's mental competency is being evaluated by a doctor to determine if she is fit to stand trial in Arizona.
    • Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband.

PHOENIX - Lori Vallow will be back in a Phoenix courtroom on Thursday morning, and we could learn if the so-called "Doomsday Mom" will stand trial in her Arizona case.

Vallow has insisted on representing herself in her trial, but she has also refused to show up in court at times, which is why a judge is trying to determine if she is mentally competent to stand trial.

A second Rule 11 hearing is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Related

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' appears in court as Arizona judge orders her to finish competency evaluation
article

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' appears in court as Arizona judge orders her to finish competency evaluation

After not showing up in court almost a week ago, Lori Vallow has appeared in court for a proceeding over whether her mental competency evaluation process should continue.

In Arizona, Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow was extradited to Arizona in November 2023, months after being sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell. Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell, who is Vallow's current husband.

Vallow's competency was an issue in her Idaho trial, where she was found unfit to stand trial in 2021. She spent 10 months in a state hospital before being restored to competency. 

Related

Lori Vallow: Lawyer for 'Doomsday Mom' files motion to have her mental competency evaluated
article

Lori Vallow: Lawyer for 'Doomsday Mom' files motion to have her mental competency evaluated

Lawyers for Lori Vallow have filed a motion to have her mental competence evaluated. In Arizona, the so-called 'Doomsday Mom' is accused of plotting the murder of her 4th husband, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband.

Initially, Vallow's Arizona trial was scheduled for Aug. 1, but a judge later decided to push it to Feb. 24, 2025, despite Vallow not waiving her right to a speedy trial.

It's unknown if a judge will make a ruling on her competency on Thursday.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from previous FOX 10 reports.