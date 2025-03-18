Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow Daybell in court for hearing before murder conspiracy trial begins

By
Updated  March 18, 2025 8:32am MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Lori Vallow Daybell will be in court on Tuesday, just days before her murder conspiracy trial is scheduled to begin.
    • The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of planning the death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow.
    • Vallow Daybell is also accused of the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

PHOENIX - Lori Vallow Daybell will appear in a Phoenix court on Tuesday morning for one final hearing before her murder conspiracy trial begins.

Last week, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" was in court where a judge heard arguments regarding her case, including whether cameras would be allowed in the courtroom during the trial.

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

Lori Vallow was deemed competent to stand trial in Arizona during a hearing in Phoenix on Dec. 5.

The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other in 2019.

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell was found guilty of killing JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell. He was sentenced to death.

What's next:

Vallow Daybell's murder conspiracy trial is scheduled to begin on March 31. A trial date for the Brandon Boudreaux case has not been set.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a previous report on March 11, 2025, and the Maricopa County Superior Court.

