Lori Vallow Daybell: Prosecutor files pretrial statement for 2nd Arizona trial

The Brief Maricopa County prosecutor Treena Kay filed a pretrial statement ahead of the pretrial hearing for Lori Vallow Daybell's second Arizona case. Vallow Daybell is accused of attempting to kill her ex-nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux. In April, Vallow Daybell was convicted of murder conspiracy in the case of Charles Vallow's death. He was her former husband.



The state of Arizona filed a pretrial statement ahead of Wednesday’s pretrial hearing in the case against convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell.

What we know:

Prosecutor Treena Kay listed 22 witnesses she could call to testify against the so-called "Doomsday Mom." Kay will try to convince a jury that Daybell conspired with her late brother, Alex Cox, to commit the first-degree murder of Brandon Boudreaux in an October 2019 Gilbert shooting.

Seven witnesses are from Gilbert Police, including Ryan Pillar, who testified in the Idaho trials for Lori Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, who is on death row.

Detective Nathan Duncan with Chandler PD just testified in the last Arizona trial regarding Charles Vallow.

Rexburg Police Lieutenant Ray Hermosillo will return to Arizona, this time as a witness.

Prosecutors say Cox was instructed by Daybell to drive from Rexburg, Idaho to Gilbert, Arizona, leading to the shooting at Boudreaux’s home.

According to police, Vallow Daybell identified Boudreaux as a dark spirit in connection to her religious beliefs.

In April, Daybell was found guilty of conspiring with Cox in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband Charles Vallow that took place in their former Chandler home. She has not been sentenced yet for the conviction, which will be done after her second trial.

What's next:

Boudreaux is Vallow Daybell’s ex-nephew-in-law and will take the stand, facing her as she represents herself in court as her own attorney. He's one of six civilian witnesses named in the filing.

Opening statements are set for June 2 after jury selection, but the State says three witnesses are not available during the first week. Prosecutor Treena Kay expects it to take four to five days to present its case-in-chief.

The sentence range for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder is life without possibility of release after 25 years. But Daybell is already serving three life terms for murdering her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring in the murder of Chad Daybell’s first wife.